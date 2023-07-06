Iapichino, ‘European Cup victory was an emotion for everyone’ – Tuscany

‘I hope sensations of that caliber can be repeated soon’

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, JULY 06 – “Winning the European Cup was a very strong emotion for everyone, and I hope we can soon repeat satisfactions of that caliber there”. This was stated by Larissa Iapichino, a long jumper fresh from winning the Stockholm stage of the Diamond League, who received the Menarini Fair Play international award. “A pride in itself – Larissa said again – but then it was magical to be awarded by two legends of athletics and sport like Tommie Smith and Edwin Moses. I’m really excited, it doesn’t happen easily to me but this time I was challenged trial”.



Next week Iapichino will fly to Finland for the Under 23 World Cup, “which will probably be my last youth championship”, he explained, while he will later take part in the Monaco leg of the Diamond League. “I also owe a lot to what happened last year – said the athlete – which was a ‘no’ year but it was a year of experience, which made me understand many things. I’m sure there will be other periods a little more negative than others, now I’m certainly having a great time, but I’m aware that I have all the right weapons to be able to get back up, to be able to try and do my best”. (HANDLE).



news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

