Ice hockey: ÖEHV team lost first test against Germany 0:2

The ÖEHV selection had to admit defeat on Thursday in Deggendorf after a blatant false start and then good performance with 0:2 (0:2.0:0.0:0). There is a chance for revenge on Saturday (5:00 p.m.) in Landshut.
The game started badly for team boss Roger Bader’s selection. Nico Feldner had to go to the penalty box after 18 seconds, Germany used the majority to lead Dominik Bokk (2nd). With a great solo, Parker increased Tuomie to 2:0 (6th).
But then the Austrians caught themselves and played on an equal footing with the higher-rated hosts, who are also group opponents of the red-white-red selection at the World Cup in Tampere in May. Despite good offensive actions, they could not reward themselves with a goal.
“The longer the game lasted, the better we got. The game started poorly. Then you weren’t so well organized because it’s a higher level. It’s faster and more intense. Then we made a few adjustments, because of that we became more compact and defensively better”, analyzed Bader.
