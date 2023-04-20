How to lose weight by eating (with 6 tricks that deceive the mind)

From the color of the dishes to the warmest lights: 6 tricks to lose weight by eating better and getting health and shape benefits without dieting

Not just for lose weight, eat healthy you get a significant amount of benefits for the health and appearance of the whole bodyfrom nails (stronger) to hair (longer and brighter).

If it is essential to obtain these advantages eat healthy and exercisehowever, there are also some tricks that help to maintain good resolutions, to reduce the sense of hunger (and therefore also that of giving up) e above all to allow us to always lead a balanced lifestyle, and not just during a period of diet.

Tricks in which the house also plays a leading roleespecially the kitchen and the dining room, the rooms where we find ourselves dealing with food.

Do you know, for example, that the color of the walls affects the appetite? This is why Kendall Jenner decided to paint her new home pink wallsprecisely of Baker-Miller Pink, a shade that according to scientists would have the power to appease hungry instincts.

Without going as far as redecorating the whole house, here are six secrets to implement at home eat better without giving up (and without even noticing).

6 “brain tricks” to be good for your health and lose weight by eating better (and without dieting)

1. Use color-contrasting dishes with food

A study conducted by Cornell University’s Food and Brand Lab showed that when there is little color contrast between food and plate there is a tendency to serve as much as 30% more than when the color of the dish and that of the food are very different from each other.

Choose a clear dishtherefore, if you decide to eat a plate of pasta with tomato sauce, a colored one when you want to serve yourself something clear.

2. Using smaller plates will make you lose weight by eating less (without even noticing)

It is, also in this case, of optical illusion.

If we use some large dishes or with a very wide baselike the flat ones, the content will look poor and we will tend to put more food to fill the space.

On the contrary, in front of a smaller but full plate of food we will seem to eat more.

A research published in theAmerican Journal of Preventative Medicine showed that when participants were given a larger bowl, they served themselves 31% more ice cream than those given a smaller bowl.

No need to buy a new dish set, just use the fruit platesfor example.

3. Place a mirror in front of the dining table

A 2016 study revealed that participants who were served a chocolate cake in a room with a mirror they found it less satisfying to eat it than those who didn’t have theirs image continuously reflected while enjoying their cake.

“The presence of a mirror can pay off unhealthy foods less satisfying as increases their sense of guiltexplains the researcher at the University of Central Florida who conducted the study.

4. Use warm lights

Even a more welcoming environment, with soft or warm lightscan make a difference in terms of calorie intake.

When researchers at the University of Illinois transformed a fast food restaurant by changing the type of lighting and adding relaxing music in the background, participants were found to ingest fewer calories (up to 175 fewer) e they took more pleasure in food.

If you want to transfer this result into your home, that’s enough turn off some lights or change light bulbs to eat better.

5. Turn off the television

Eating in front of the television on or with the phone in hand are not only a problem for conversation, but also for diet.

An English study has shown that eating while distracted causes you to eat moreboth at the table and after meals.

This is because the body – especially the brain – it is not concentrated in the main activity and therefore does not perceive well the stimulus and the awareness of having ingested enough food.

** Eating with your cell phone on the table makes you fat, according to science **

6. Use fragrance diffusers

The right perfume can help you feel more satisfied: the results of a research of the Wheeling Jesuit University in West Virginia have shown that people who breathed, for example, the mint fragrance they ingested the beauty of 2800 calories less in the space of a week than those who were not subjected to this stimulus.

«It is an effect called olfactory satiety»explains the neurologist at the head of the study.

To try just put a few mint leaves (or a few drops of peppermint essential oil) in a room diffuser or on the lit radiator to fill the room with this fragrance and check its benefits.