As of October 19, the World Health Organization has verified 623 attacks on health care in Ukraine by Russia. The incidents occurred between February 24, the start date of the offensive, and October 10 and caused 100 deaths and 129 injuries. In this tweet the latest WHO update. “Health care – the United Nations health agency reiterates – should never be a goal”.

Kiev: “428 children killed and 815 wounded since the beginning of the war”

428 children have been killed in Ukraine since the Russian invasion of the country. 815 the wounded. This was announced by the office of the Ukrainian Attorney General, specifying that the highest number of victims is recorded in the regions of Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kiev, Mykolaiv and Chernihiv.

According to the prosecutor’s office, 2,663 educational institutions were damaged, of which 326 completely destroyed, due to bombing by Russian troops.

Kiev: “More than 66 thousand Russian soldiers have died since the beginning of the war”

The losses among the Russian ranks since the day of Moscow’s attack on Ukraine on 24 February last would amount to 66,280. This was announced by the daily bulletin of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, just released on Facebook, which reports figures that cannot be verified independently.

According to the report of the Ukrainian military, to date the Russian losses are about 66,280 men, 2,554 tanks, 5,235 armored vehicles, 1,637 artillery systems, 372 multiple rocket launchers, 189 anti-aircraft defense systems. According to the bulletin, which specifies that the data are being updated due to the intense fighting, the Russian forces have also lost 269 planes, 242 helicopters, 3,999 cars, 16 naval units and 1,286 drones.