If 47% of the Lombards promote the work of the current governor Attilio Fontana, only 31% think they should reapply for the next regional elections in 2023. The data comes from a Winpoll poll for Political Scenarios, carried out between 7 and 13 October on a sample of 1,700 adult citizens in the area. In the scenarios presented to the participants in the poll, the real “ace catch everything” is the current vice president Letizia Moratti: he would win as a center-right candidate both against a hypothetical center-left coalition led by Carlo Cottarelli, and against the same formation with a candidate instead Beppe Sala (with a margin of 15 and 19 points respectively). The former minister would also enjoy greater confidence in political work: a 57% against the 44% collected by Fontana. Among the reasons that prompted those almost 7 out of 10 Lombards to ask that the current president of the Region not run for the second term, we find 33% who negatively judge his management of the Covid emergency.

Then there is also the scenario at the center of the political debate on the possible positions of Moratti (for some time at work on his civic list made up of entrepreneurs, administrators and the third sector) if Fontana should really be the official candidate of the center-right: if the the former mayor of Milan was supported by the Third Pole, Moratti from his list and the Democratic Party would have the better with more than 12 points ahead of the center-right coalition led by Attilio Fontana (47.8% to 35.3%). With regard to voting intentions on the lists, the Brothers of Italy lead the ranking (23.7%), followed by the PD (20.1%) but the third place is collected by the Moratti List (11.8 %), which takes the bronze medal instead of the League (stops at 11.5%). The Third Pole would collect 6.5% and the M5s 5.9%.

Meanwhile, yesterday the Lombard governor specified that he was awaiting “confirmation that I will be a candidate” from the center-right leaders. “We will meet as soon as the government is formed,” he added. And after the statements made a few weeks ago on the now cracked “fiduciary relationship” with Moratti, Fontana yesterday said: “relations are good, in the sense that we work together, we face many problems and we solve them for our citizens”. One thing is certain: much of the battle for the leadership of the Pirellone will be decided on the basis of the Roman squares in the formation of the new executive.