(Central News Agency reporter Wu Jiahao, Taipei, 17th) Foreign media reported that Apple will release a new iPad Pro tablet computer with M2 chip in the next few days, and is also developing an iPad docking accessory, which is expected to be released in 2023. Can instantly become a smart home control hub and speaker, like the concept of Google’s new tablet.

Bloomberg News columnist Mark Gurman said in an article on the 16th that Apple may release new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro products through a press release in the near future, which will be the first time to update the iPad Pro product line in the past year and a half. The biggest highlight is Equipped with the same M2 chip as the MacBook Air, the performance can be improved by about 20%. Apple is also working on an entry-level iPad with a design similar to the iPad Pro and a USB-C port.

In terms of software, Geman predicts that Apple will release the iPadOS 16.1 operating system update in the week of October 24. Since Apple will announce its earnings report on October 27, according to past experience, it usually announces new products days or weeks before the earnings report.

He also mentioned that Apple is developing an iPad-specific dock accessory that is expected to be released in 2023. When the iPad is put on, it can immediately become a smart home control center and speaker, allowing the iPad to go deeper into the home scene, just like Google announced in May this year. The new Pixel Tablet can be paired with a new docking accessory.

German pointed out that last year he predicted that Apple wanted to create a standalone device that combined an iPad and voice-controlled speakers for use on a kitchen counter, living room or nightstand. Almost the same can now be done by developing separately sold iPad accessories.

German emphasized that although Apple has launched smart home products such as the Apple TV set-top box and the HomePod smart speaker, it is still difficult to match the Amazon Echo Show device and Google related applications. No matter what form it will eventually combine with the iPad, it symbolizes an important step for Apple to seize the smart home market. (Editor: Zhao Weilan) 1111017