Icetex waived interest for nearly 20,000 young students

El Exterior Icetex announced the cancellation of interest to nearly 20,000 young students, as part of the financial solutions conference held between May 15 and June 15, 2023.

The president of the entity, Mauricio Toro, delivered a positive balance of this initiative, noting that a total of 19,807 young users who were behind in the payment of their credits benefited. Thanks to this program, the students were able to regularize their situation and now they can be calmer.

In an interview with Colombia Hoy Radio, the Icetex president expressed his satisfaction with the results obtained: “We are extremely happy. This day of financial solutions allowed 19,807 people to reach an agreement with the entity to normalize their credits, catch up and that we waive late payment interest.

Toro explained that the initiative was aimed at those students who were overdue for more than 31 days in the payment of their credits. Through a phone call, the beneficiaries were able to communicate with Icetex and expose their situation, which allowed the forgiveness of up to 100 percent of interest.

In total, 14 billion pesos in interest was forgiven, which provided significant relief to the almost 20,000 people who were able to regularize their credit. This measure has been considered the most successful forgiveness in recent years and has allowed many students to be more calm in terms of their financial situation.

The president of Icetex pointed out that, although there are still around 60,000 cases to be resolved from the approximately one million users that the entity has, they are always willing to listen and offer adequate payment plans, and even the possibility of total cancellation of interest .

In addition to this outstanding conference on financial solutions, Mauricio Toro highlighted the Icetex regionalization process. This process aims to reach 200 municipalities in the country where the entity had no previous presence, focusing especially on territories of Deep Colombia. Likewise, special conditions are provided for indigenous communities, Afro-descendants, people affected by the armed conflict and other vulnerable communities.

