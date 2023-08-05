Home » ICU of the Regional Hospital of Saltos del Guairá is inaugurated
News

ICU of the Regional Hospital of Saltos del Guairá is inaugurated

by admin
ICU of the Regional Hospital of Saltos del Guairá is inaugurated

The modern ICU beds set up in the public hospital in the capital of Canindeyuense.

SALTOS DEL GUAIRÁ.- (Cristhian Godoy- Special). On the date the Intensive Care Unit (UTI) of the Regional Hospital of Saltos del Guairá was inaugurated. The pavilion has 8 beds in total, which were partially enabled. The event was attended by the Minister of Health, Julio Borba, the President of the Municipal Board, Lic. Claudio González, several councilors, deputies for Canindeyú and other local and national authorities.

From the hospital they reported that the other beds that have not yet been enabled will come into operation according to the hiring of professionals in white who are specialists in this field.

In this way, a long-awaited claim of citizenship in general, claimed for a long time by the members of the Municipal Board of Saltos del Guairá, which was the lack of UTI in the capital of the fourteenth department, is taking shape.

See also  Norman Atlantic shipwreck: sailor, 'it looked like the apocalypse'

You may also like

Mistaken Identity: African-American Family Held at Gunpoint by...

Carmen del Darién: Banana Festival in the corregimiento...

POLICE EVENTS « cde News

More than 130,000 candidates registered for the 2023...

Aeranti Corallo approves launch of Rai transition to...

They present sports activities for the 486 years...

Pure fun and entertainment promises the Comfacauca United...

China Eastern Airlines’ C919 Takes Off: Shanghai-Chengdu Flight...

Mushrooms that eat plastic as if it were...

They build a variant to guarantee mobility to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy