ICU of the Regional Hospital of Saltos del Guairá is inaugurated

The modern ICU beds set up in the public hospital in the capital of Canindeyuense.

SALTOS DEL GUAIRÁ.- (Cristhian Godoy- Special). On the date the Intensive Care Unit (UTI) of the Regional Hospital of Saltos del Guairá was inaugurated. The pavilion has 8 beds in total, which were partially enabled. The event was attended by the Minister of Health, Julio Borba, the President of the Municipal Board, Lic. Claudio González, several councilors, deputies for Canindeyú and other local and national authorities.

From the hospital they reported that the other beds that have not yet been enabled will come into operation according to the hiring of professionals in white who are specialists in this field.

In this way, a long-awaited claim of citizenship in general, claimed for a long time by the members of the Municipal Board of Saltos del Guairá, which was the lack of UTI in the capital of the fourteenth department, is taking shape.

