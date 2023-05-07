Home » Ideam issues a warning for the appearance of false profiles on social networks
Ideam issues a warning for the appearance of false profiles on social networks

The false profiles began to do their thing in the State entities, after the withdrawal of the free blue pimps, for which some unscrupulous people misinform the community, as in the case of the ideasan entity that had to deny some accounts that impersonate them.

Through its official social networks, the entity communicated to Colombians what its service and communication channels are, so that there is no confusion when it comes to understanding what is happening with the climate in the country, which happens each year due to various variations in its weather conditions.

“Important: We invite you to consult our social networks to have OFFICIAL INFORMATION about the work carried out by #Ideam and NOT to generate false alerts! Find us on Instagram, Twitter and Linkedin as: @Ideamcolombia”wrote the Ideam, on his Twitter account, clarifying the situation.

The statement is also accompanied by some false images in which other accounts with similar arrobas have spoken of a heat wave of more than 15 days, which would be on the national territory, so precautions must be taken when it comes to do daily chores.

