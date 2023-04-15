Ideas for climate protection in your own community

Last year, the municipal council of Waizenkirchen unanimously voted in favor of completely covering the electricity requirements of all municipal properties from renewable sources by 2030 through the establishment of a renewable energy community and the construction of numerous PV systems.

The climate strategy will provide suggestions for all areas of municipal politics and administration as to how a municipality can and should behave in terms of climate protection.

Topics such as traffic and mobility, construction and energy, landscape and environmental protection as well as finances are discussed in working groups and checked for their relevance to the climate. In addition, citizens should be involved in this process as climate councilors and their ideas and suggestions should be incorporated.

ePaper Read e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper