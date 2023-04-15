Home » Ideas for climate protection in your own community
News

Ideas for climate protection in your own community

by admin
Ideas for climate protection in your own community

Last year, the municipal council of Waizenkirchen unanimously voted in favor of completely covering the electricity requirements of all municipal properties from renewable sources by 2030 through the establishment of a renewable energy community and the construction of numerous PV systems.

The climate strategy will provide suggestions for all areas of municipal politics and administration as to how a municipality can and should behave in terms of climate protection.

Topics such as traffic and mobility, construction and energy, landscape and environmental protection as well as finances are discussed in working groups and checked for their relevance to the climate. In addition, citizens should be involved in this process as climate councilors and their ideas and suggestions should be incorporated.

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  Letta: "The primary right choice, a popular success in Rome and Bologna"

You may also like

The Prime Minister convened a meeting of the...

Assignment areas would be the subject of debate...

Comprehensively deepening reform and expanding high-level opening to...

Ried now wants to crown a strong season...

A strong message from the Minister of Defense...

Serious accident due to pikes on the road...

What type of bank is Bancamiga? Carmelo de...

Art and culture, ‘the ugly ducklings’ in the...

Interplay Entertainment Releases Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance for...

Why will the Monumental de Maturín be the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy