So this worked! Hockey forward David Pastrňák from Boston finished third in NHL productivity and ranked second among scorers. In 82 games, the twenty-six-year-old Czech hockey player set career highs with 113 points for 61 goals and 52 assists. The Bruins team, which is among the biggest favorites to win the Stanley Cup, also did well. Among Pastrňák’s gunners in the fight for the Maurice Richard Trophy, only the reigning Connor McDavid from Edmonton surpassed him by three goals, who won the Art Ross Trophy for the most productive player for the third time in a row and the fifth time in his career. He collected 153 points in 82 duels. His teammate Leon Draisaitl finished second with 128 points on 52 shots and 76 assists in 80 games.

