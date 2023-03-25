With the purpose of beautifying the exterior infrastructure of the María Auxiliadora Normal District Educational Institution, the academic community held a painting day on the walls of the educational establishment.

The activity that started after 8:and educational establishment in general.

Through painting, the institution made a great diversity of murals in order to inform the inhabitants of the sector on issues of cultural, environmental and historical interest.

The initiative was carried out throughout the morning and allowed the integration of several merchants and residents of the area.