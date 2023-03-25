Home News IED Normal María Auxadora held a day of painting to ‘beautify’ the institution
News

IED Normal María Auxadora held a day of painting to ‘beautify’ the institution

by admin
IED Normal María Auxadora held a day of painting to ‘beautify’ the institution

With the purpose of beautifying the exterior infrastructure of the María Auxiliadora Normal District Educational Institution, the academic community held a painting day on the walls of the educational establishment.

The activity that started after 8:00 in the morning, with the participation of teachers, students and educational establishment in general.

Through painting, the institution made a great diversity of murals in order to inform the inhabitants of the sector on issues of cultural, environmental and historical interest.

The initiative was carried out throughout the morning and allowed the integration of several merchants and residents of the area.

See also  Super debts, 25 requests in court to get out in 2021

You may also like

Football, 3rd league: Essen concedes home defeat against...

They capture a dangerous gang member who was...

Xavier López ‘Chabelo’ passed away at 88 years...

Pitcher on fire! DFB striker follows up

John Wick 4 becomes the most successful installment...

The preparations for the elections began in the...

They announce the next “Pedaleada” in this 2023

Xavier López “Chabelo” passed away at the age...

State election 2024 in Thuringia: FDP leader Kemmerich...

Remodeling of the ISSS in La Ceiba required...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy