After the surprising success in the Copa del Rey, Unicaja Malaga has started negotiations to confirm as many players as possible currently on the roster.

Second basketingthe Andalusian team has reached an agreement with Tyler Kalinoski for a two-year extension, and would also be trying to convince point guard Kendrick Perry.

Kalinoski is scoring 8.7 points in 20 minutes per game, shooting 41% from long range.

Perry is the team’s top scorer averaging 11.5 points, as well as 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals.