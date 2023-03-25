Mile Kitić and his wife Marta Savić are enjoying their luxury property in the Dominican Republic.

Source: Instagram/milekitic

Today, Mile Kitić and Marta Savić enjoy the wealth they have acquired thanks to their successful careers, and they often visit the Dominican Republic, where they also own a 200-square-meter property.

It was rumored that they had allocated a dizzying 300,000 euros for this unit, and the whole family stays there very often. The duplex is located only 50 meters from the seashore, and as it was written, Marta and Mile Suza are selling this property on credit. Mile once talked about their corner for rest, and pointed out that the singer was in charge of tidying up the interior.

“Marta tidied up the house for four months and she enjoyed it. The building is located 50 meters from the sea. They enjoy it, and I work. And that’s how it should be,” Mile once revealed.

“Once, Marta and Elena went to the Dominican Republic, and when they came back, they just kept repeating the Dominican Republic, then the Dominican Republic. They both expressed their desire to stay there more often, and then I said: ‘If you like it, go ahead,'” said Mile Kitić. .

Marta Savić furnished the luxurious apartment in a minimalist style, without superfluous details, and the foreground is white, both in the rooms and on the huge terrace. The ground floor and first floor are connected by simple wooden stairs without a railing, the floor is white marble, and the furniture is also white. On the terrace, in addition to a comfortable bed and a dining table, there is also a jacuzzi, and an incredibly beautiful view of palm trees and the sea contributes to the special atmosphere.

This is what a duplex looks like:

(WORLD/ Hello)