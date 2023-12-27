If I were a dog, I would growl, curl my lips and show my fangs

tayeb zaid

I tell myself, in moments of meditation on the human race, that it would have been more preferable for me to be on the side of the dog than that of the man. And how could I claim to be human when humans watch as spectators, accomplices or instigators of a genocide being perpetrated against other humans? One of the rules of man for man is to come to his aid when the life of one or the other is in danger.

However, the case of massacres on the scale of ethnic cleansing of human beings in the Gaza Strip is far from leaving indifferent men who have a human heart, a human soul, a human reason. The scenes of massacres and systematic devastation carried out against children, women, the elderly, the sick, hospitals, schools, inhabited buildings, road infrastructures, can be read like a swipe of the sponge to erase of the face of the earth of human populations and their habitat so as to leave no trace of them, under the gaze of the international community which allows it to happen through its silence or makes it happen through the weapons it delivers to the aggressor. It is an act of mass destruction against a population sequestered for a long time on a territory the size of a pocket handkerchief: The use of all the weapons of destruction dropped from the sky or sent from the land and the sea by an artificial state against civilian populations composed mainly of children, women and the elderly is a barbaric act never perpetrated and never left unpunished.

All the so-called civilized nations had united to put an end to the atrocities of Hitler, whose troops had invaded a good part of Europe, then against Iraq, which was wrongly accused of possessing weapons of mass destruction, then against Libya to supposedly free the people from the tyranny of Al Gaddafi, then against Serbia to put it back on the right path, then against Afghanistan which would be the cradle of terrorism, then, then, and then… In all cases except the first, Muslims were the subjects of systematic, massive extermination on a scale of ethnic cleansing. And they are now in Gaza where they are doing their dirty work.

Our misfortune is that we take our enemies for our friends. So, we are fooled every time we are asked to do so. We have become accustomed to turning a blind eye to the executions of the people of Gaza, but also to closing our ears so as not to hear their groans, their complaints, their cries for help, and our mouths so as not to utter words. which risk angering the assassins and their accomplices who cover and arm them. Nothing better than covering your ears, sewing up your eyelids and lips to let it happen in a clean, almost surgical way. Out of sight out of mind ! When life stops for some, it continues for others!

If a dog were to see a criminal attacking a poor wretch, it would have growled, curled its lips, bared its fangs to defend the second against the first. But men have fallen lower than dogs. If the leaders of the countries which form a crescent moon around Palestine were to show their discontent with Israel, the latter would have refrained from attacking Gaza with all its armies. He would have kept part of his army in southern Lebanon, another in the Golan, another along the Jordanian borders, another in Sinai. So, and without going to war against the enemy, they would have forced it to deploy a good part of its military arsenal along the borders it shares with the Arab countries. However, as these countries do not show their fangs, do not roll up their lips, do not grumble, Israel allows itself to deploy all its armies against the Gaza Strip, against Hamas, razing the first of the map and the second of the existence ! If it could be!

Zaid Tayeb

Share this: Facebook

X

