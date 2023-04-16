If it’s going then it’s going!: Weekly review week 15-2023 – Positive start to the reporting season…

Dear Readers,

in addition to inflation and the first good company figures, even from American banks, ensured that investors were in a buying mood. For example, the DAX increased by +0.62% Dow Jones by +1.4%.

Tech stocks, on the other hand, were not as strong as standard stocks. While the Nasdaq 100 was able to survive the weekend with a “mini plus” of around 0.3%, the TecDax lost around 0.6%.

Energy sector and precious metals!

The energy sector was also able to grow. The two most important global oil benchmarks rose last week for the fourth time in a row. According to market observers, the China/OPEC duo, which is accelerating its recovery with dynamic imports and exports, is responsible for the increases, while OPEC+ is reducing global supply with its production cuts. Investors also seem to see the rise in oil prices as an economic recovery, which is why it is assumed that prices will continue to rise.

The price of gold is also rising and has even reached the USD 2,046 per ounce mark over the course of the week, although it went down again on Friday. Here too, falling inflation data is having an impact as bond yields fall, which is good news for gold buyers.

In addition, the World Gold Council has reported that the physical gold-backed ETF has seen strong net inflows over the past month.

Macroeconomic and geopolitical influences leave investors cold!

Even geopolitical news that China has encircled Taiwan and macroeconomic news such as US March inflation numbers left investors cold. Although price increases in the USA were slightly below expectations at 5% compared to the previous year, they are still high. Core inflation, which excludes increases in energy and food prices, was 0.4% on a monthly basis and 5.6% on an annual basis in March.

Conclusion:

Earnings season has got off to a good start and equity markets continue to thrive across most of the world, thanks in particular to the strong results from major US banks. Although volatility could remain high depending on the next corporate results, the modest decline in inflation figures has reassured investors about the trajectory of Fed interest rates. However, with all the good sentiment, it’s also worth bearing in mind that rising oil prices could add fuel to the inflation data.

This, in turn, leaves us optimistic about commodity and precious metals stocks. You can read in the following articles in our weekly review why an investment in such shares is still worthwhile.

Image sources: the respective companies, intro image: stock.adobe.com, sources: Marketscreener.com and own research

