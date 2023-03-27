In the case of irritable bowel syndrome and other digestive problems, many use preparations that are intended to improve the intestinal flora. But if the symptoms persist for weeks, they should definitely be medically clarified, according to the experts at the Ried hospital. Because disruptions in the complex interaction of the intestinal bacteria can have serious consequences – and there can also be other reasons behind it.

There is a need to catch up when it comes to preventive care

And even if the intestines are not causing any problems, it is well advised to take the issue of intestinal health seriously: An annual examination, e.g. B. at the family doctor, for hidden blood in the stool and from the age of 50. A preventive colonoscopy can save lives, because colorectal cancer often develops initially without any noticeable symptoms, according to the Ried Hospital.

During the colonoscopy, possible precursors can already be detected as growths in the intestinal mucosa and removed immediately. This effectively prevents the development of colon cancer. “Unfortunately, during the corona pandemic, we saw that this important preventive measure was less used. That should now normalize again,” says Hermann Mayr, senior physician at the Department of Internal Medicine I. Are there already cases of in the family Colorectal cancer should prevent family members from ten years before the age at which the family member falls ill.

When suffering from digestive problems, many people use preparations that improve the intestinal flora. “If the symptoms persist for two or three weeks, self-treatment must be over. Then it must be clarified professionally,” says the internist. In the main hospital in Ried, extensive diagnostics are available – including capsule endoscopy, in which a tiny camera goes on a two to three-day journey through the intestine after swallowing.

Patients who actually develop colon cancer are treated in a special colon health center in the Innviertel hospital. For ten years, this facility has combined the expertise of several medical specialties, from internal medicine and surgery to psycho-oncological care and rehabilitation.

The coordinated, interdisciplinary cooperation enables individualized therapies according to the latest standards, often in combination with surgery and chemotherapy, as well as comprehensive aftercare.

ePaper Read e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper