Jesus was a simple rioter who wanted to break up an empire and got what he deserved. Even so, one of the images of the central figure of the Christian faith would have looked like if Facebook had worked two thousand years ago and people had only obtained information from it. It would be enough for one out of four evangelists to only like pages spreading Roman propaganda on Facebook and go to marches for peace with Rome. His perception of the itinerant preacher from Nazareth would be deeply influenced by what his Facebook audience needed to hear. He would probably spread cheap statuses like: In Jerusalem they are already openly calling for an attack on Rome. In this light, Jesus would be a subversive and a salesman paid by God.

Another evangelist, in the grip of ultra-religious Facebook pages, would see Jesus as a blasphemer and a heretic who disparages traditional values ​​and the Jewish faith. The label liberal fascist would be given in the first status, and in the others it would be written about his connection to the “Jerusalem cafe”, progressive forces grouped around the Pharisee Nicodemus or to the feminist lobby personified in Mary Magdalene. “Stop the madness,” would be his most shared status, the author of which would not even hide the fact that he has never been to any public appearance of Jesus Christ and all the quotes are second-hand.