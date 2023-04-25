Home » we end up like whores
In the desperation of the publishers to continue getting readers for their books in Colombia, the writers end up like the whores: from Fair to Fair. As the readability crisis is based on the major deviation of the new generations to just look at the cell phone screen, we are all feeling the effects, writers, booksellers, publishers and especially the national culture.

As a solution, and undoubtedly coordinated but without much perrenque or money by the Colombian Book Chamber, all the victims of this crisis have ended up turning to Book Fairs, like the one that happens these days in Bogotá and like the ones they do during the rest of the year throughout the national geography.

Writers, just like the whores of yesteryear who didn’t miss village fairs to increase the number of their services, go to those events to sign books, talk bullshit or pose for one and a thousand selfies trying to sell a few more copies.

Of course the media, and even the networks, amplify the celebrations in their small-town or regional spaces. Only the one in Bogotá centralizes the attention of the national media and, having become the only launching pad, has ended up being an overwhelming bookish diarrhea.

For some contradictory reason, which should be explained by the great-grandson of Miss Natalia Restrepo, who today manages the Book Chamber, in Bogotá they still charge to enter the Fair, avoiding popularizing it but continuing with the ancient Santa Fe mania of believing that books belong to the elites. that they can pay or raise their little finger.

Doing them with free admission throughout the country, sponsored by Mincultura and the secretariats of the branch in municipalities and departments, centralizing costs, organization and promotion should be the goal so that writers can feel as satisfied as the whores in the village fairs and the editors sell so much that they can pay us a little more than 10% that they give us for each little book.

