On August 1, the party group meeting of the CPPCC and the 65th chairman meeting of the 11th session were held. Li Jun, chairman of the CPPCC, presided over and delivered a speech. Vice Chairman of the CPPCC Liu Wenbiao, Dong Huqun, Zhang Hongbo, Li Mingyu, Qi Zheng, Lin Qijun, Zhang Guofu, Zhang Shancan, and Secretary-General Zhang Shaomin attended.

The meeting conveyed and learned the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s recent important speech, the “Regulations on the Political Consultative Work of the Communist Party of China“, and the spirit of the Fourth Plenary (Enlarged) Meeting of the Tenth Municipal Party Committee and the Economic Work Conference of the Municipal Party Committee.

The meeting researched and determined the time and agenda of the 20th Standing Committee of the 11th CPPCC Standing Committee, and decided to hold the 20th meeting of the 11th CPPCC Standing Committee on the afternoon of August 4. The agenda is as follows: convey and study General Secretary Xi Jinping at the provincial and ministerial level. The spirit of the important speeches delivered by the main leading cadres in the seminar; conveyed the spirit of learning the instructions given by Lou Yangsheng, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, to the Hebi investigation speech; conveyed and learned the fourth plenary (enlarged) meeting of the Tenth Committee of the Communist Party of China Hebi City and the Economic Work of the Municipal Party Committee The spirit of the meeting; convey and study the “Regulations on Political Consultation Work of the Communist Party of China“; report the city’s economic and social development in the first half of 2022; conduct special discussions on “building a strong cultural city”.