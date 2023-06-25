Home » Two young people hit on the tracks by the train, one dead and one injured – Veneto
News

Two young people hit on the tracks by the train, one dead and one injured – Veneto

by admin
Two young people hit on the tracks by the train, one dead and one injured – Veneto

They crossed the railway line in Mestre, to make an ATM withdrawal on the other side

Two young men were hit by a train as they crossed the tracks, not far from the Mestre station. One of them died, the other was seriously injured. The survivor would have told the rescuers that they had decided to cross the tracks, at the height of the Vega center, to make an ATM withdrawal at a counter located on the other side of the railway station.

The victim was 25 years old, his friend, seriously injured, 23. The train that overwhelmed them had left the Venice station shortly before. At the height of the Vega centre, on the outskirts of Mestre, the train driver saw them suddenly appear on the first track; he attempted a desperate braking but was unable to avoid the impact. The 25-year-old died instantly. Traffic on the line was blocked for about three hours.

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

See also  One person died from a landslide on the Quibdó-El Siete road

You may also like

How can the case of Boris Kollár help...

“Gaviria: reality and restlessness”, tribute to his career

Swastika at the Communist Refoundation party in Pavese...

From four to five

Critical situation in seven municipalities of Chocó facing...

Piedmont: Molinari, Cirio is the natural candidate –...

Airport worker dies after being “sucked” into an...

They reveal the first security balance after the...

The US Supreme Court allows Biden to modify...

‘Two brilliant minds’ – El Diario

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy