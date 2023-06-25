Two young people hit on the tracks by the train, one dead and one injured – Veneto

They crossed the railway line in Mestre, to make an ATM withdrawal on the other side

Two young men were hit by a train as they crossed the tracks, not far from the Mestre station. One of them died, the other was seriously injured. The survivor would have told the rescuers that they had decided to cross the tracks, at the height of the Vega center, to make an ATM withdrawal at a counter located on the other side of the railway station.

The victim was 25 years old, his friend, seriously injured, 23. The train that overwhelmed them had left the Venice station shortly before. At the height of the Vega centre, on the outskirts of Mestre, the train driver saw them suddenly appear on the first track; he attempted a desperate braking but was unable to avoid the impact. The 25-year-old died instantly. Traffic on the line was blocked for about three hours.

