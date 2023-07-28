Valledupar carries out the third day of vaccination this Friday

This Friday, July 28, the Municipal Health Secretariat will carry out the Third National Vaccination Day with the motto ‘Vaccinating saves lives’. The day will take place continuously from 8 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon at the 16 points that the sector has arranged in the city.

The municipal health secretary, Holmer Jiménez Ditta, stated that the priority groups that should attend the health day are those who have a higher level of vulnerability to different current diseases. “People at high risk of suffering from any disease are children under 6 years of age, women between 9 and 12 years of age, women in a state of fertility between the ages of 10 and 49, and those that are in the gestation period“.

In the same way, he reminded the public that for the preventive day they must attend with their vaccination card in order to keep track of the biologicals applied.

According to the official, the influenzas that have registered the most cases in the city are flu and bronchitis, due to the constant climate changes that occur in the Caribbean area of ​​the country.

The sectoral indicated that the municipality has 22 types of biologicalwhich are distributed in 16 points that operate continuously to provide care to the community: Valledupar Medical Center – EPS Sanitas, María Auxiliadora Clinic, Cafam, Virrey Solís, Loperena Clinic, Kamkuama IPS, Police Health, Army Health , Santa Helena del Valle IPS, Wintukwa IPS, Dusakawi IPS, Aprehsi, HEAD 450 Years, HEAD San ​​Martín, HEAD La Nevada and HEAD El Carmen.

Por Yustin Varela

