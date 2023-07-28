Burma, Aung San Suu Kyi transferred from prison

Ansa

Aung San Suu Kyi was transferred from prison to what was billed as a “VIP compound” in Naypyidaw after recent health concerns. The Burmese leader and Nobel laureate, ousted in a military coup in 2021, was transferred on Monday evening according to sources in her party. Since she was imprisoned after the February 2021 coup, Aung San Suu Kyi has only been seen once, in grainy state media photos of her in a courtroom.

The party source who reported on the move also confirmed that Suu Kyi met with the country’s lower house spokeswoman Ti



Khun Myat, and will likely also see Deng Xijuan, China‘s special envoy for Asian affairs who is visiting Burma.

Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to 33 years in prison on a variety of charges, including bribery, possession of illegal walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus restrictions. Human rights groups have called her trial “a farce” and a tool designed to exclude the popular leader from politics.

