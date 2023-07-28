Home » Burma, Aung San Suu Kyi transferred from prison
Sports

Burma, Aung San Suu Kyi transferred from prison

by admin

Ansa

Aung San Suu Kyi was transferred from prison to what was billed as a “VIP compound” in Naypyidaw after recent health concerns. The Burmese leader and Nobel laureate, ousted in a military coup in 2021, was transferred on Monday evening according to sources in her party. Since she was imprisoned after the February 2021 coup, Aung San Suu Kyi has only been seen once, in grainy state media photos of her in a courtroom.

The party source who reported on the move also confirmed that Suu Kyi met with the country’s lower house spokeswoman Ti

Khun Myat, and will likely also see Deng Xijuan, China‘s special envoy for Asian affairs who is visiting Burma.

Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to 33 years in prison on a variety of charges, including bribery, possession of illegal walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus restrictions. Human rights groups have called her trial “a farce” and a tool designed to exclude the popular leader from politics.

See also  Benedetta Broggi, a record year with 17 victories and 5 more times on the podium

You may also like

“Right after Formula 1”

Juventus-Carlos Augusto, contacts with Monza: operation linked to...

Germany’s U19 juniors defeat France in the European...

One hundred million for the new Arechi, ‘the...

Liverpool FC captain: accusation of hypocrisy – much...

Juventus vs. Milan LIVE: Soccer Champions Tour 2023...

why he left the World Swimming Championships, what...

Newcastle and I – NZZ accent

Mets reportedly trade relief pitcher David Robertson to...

Mbappe: The Saudis came full of hope, but...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy