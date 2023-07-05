Home » If you bet on sports, culture and healthy recreation, that will lead to the prevention of violence: Walter Fagoaga
This Tuesday in the Plataforma program, the sociologist Walter Fagoaga spoke about the importance of sports, culture and recreation, elements that he indicated are necessary social bases for the population.

«Sport, culture and recreation, necessary social bases. We cannot think of a society if it is not based on these great components, all within the framework of the Central American Games in our country”indicated.

For Fagoaga, sport is important because it generates healthy recreation, social integration, transmits values, disciplines and personal training.

In this context, he stressed that security in the country has improved, but that does not mean that there are no longer people with the intention of harming young people, which is why sports, culture and recreation are important, and to create In these spaces, there are several responsible parties, among them the State, municipalities and private companies, among others.

“Since the market likes to play with economic values, sports, culture and recreation is an industry… If you bet on sports, culture and healthy recreation, that necessarily leads to the prevention of violence”concluded Fagoaga.

