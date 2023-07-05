Mobility measures apply in the fourth race of El Rodadero

In order to regulate traffic on this Tourism Route, the Road Safety Brigades and six agent patrols will be located to guarantee control and order at that point during peak hours.

With the purpose of ensure smooth mobilityespecially on the dates of greatest congestion, the Alcaldia of Santa Martathrough its Secretariat of Multimodal and Sustainable Mobility, in conjunction with the infrastructure and transit portfolios of the Governorate of Magdalena and the Sun Route concessionthey made determinations to avoid traffic jams in sectors with the highest traffic, including race 4 of El Rodadero.

“At the work table, the first measures and actions were taken, such as the installation of traffic signals that inform that it is prohibited to leave passengers in this area, demarcate and signpost a bus stop a few meters ahead where it does not obstruct the road and leaves to enable the entrance to the El Rodadero sector through 10th street; that is to say, that when one takes the roundabout, 10th street is in the direction of entry into this tourist spot,” said Ernesto Castro, Secretary of Mobility.

The invitation is to respect traffic signs and attend to the instructions of the team that will be at the point.

“The invitation is to respect the traffic signals and to attend to the indications of the team that will be at the point, because not only their own, but also visitors pass through that sector,” Castro Coronado stated.

