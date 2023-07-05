Sinner breaks the historic tradition of Wimbledon: not even Federer was granted – Photo

Jannik Sinner broke a taboo, a tradition that remains one of the cornerstones of Wimbledon. The 21-year-old from South Tyrol was the first tennis player to enter the Centre Court dell’All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club senza un look total white: the rule of bianco was broken by a luxury bag of Gucciwho immediately captured the attention of spectators and the press as he entered the field for the first match on London grass, later won by Sinner against Juan Manuel Cerundolo. It had never happened before.

Not even to the king of Wimbledon, Roger Federeror to the queen Serena Williams he had never been allowed to show up on the English grass with an item from the Italian fashion house that wasn’t white, as the ancient Wimbledon rule dictates. Sinner has received authorization from the ITF, the ATP and the Wimbledon organization, which evidently decided to waive its strict dress code.

A story which, on the one hand, underlines how much thesky blue is already considered a face of tennis and sport worldwide. In fact, for a few weeks now, Sinner has become brand ambassador by Gucci. From another point of view, it can be the beginning of the end of one tradition which helps to make Wimbledon the most magical tournament on the tennis circuit. The clothing total white has been elevated to a synonym for class ed elegance. He helped create memories iconic, even visually. Once the embankment is broken, the risk is never to be able to go back.

