IFPMA and Speak Up Africa launch the 2nd edition of their flagship program which aims to support young African health innovators on the continent

IFPMA and Speak Up Africa are launching the second edition of the Young African Innovators for Health in Africa Award, the aim of which is to support young health innovators to scale up their promising solutions to achieve the Universal health coverage in Africa.

Four winners will receive financial support and multifaceted support, delivered by experts, to bring their health innovations to life.

Dakar, Senegal and Geneva, Switzerland, May 22, 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (IMF) and Speak Up Africa are launching the second edition of their flagship program, the Prize for young African innovators for health in Africa, on the sidelines of the 76th session of the World Health Assembly.

This year, the Prize focuses on health innovations that aim to accelerate Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Africa. UHC means that all individuals and communities have access to all quality health services without the risk of financial hardship, thereby ensuring “health for all. Everywhere.”

Most African countries have made UHC a goal of their national health strategies. However, progress is stalling. Countries that achieve their Universal Health Coverage targets by 2030 would eliminate the preventable share of maternal and child mortality, build the resilience of their health systems to public health emergencies, reduce financial hardship care for the sick and consolidate the foundations for long-term economic growth.

Dr Karim Bendhaou, Chairman of the IFPMA Africa Commitment Committee, speaking on the theme of the second edition of the Prize, believes that: “Although African countries have demonstrated their strong commitment to achieving Universal Health Coverage by 2030, progress towards this goal has stalled. The Covid-19 pandemic having reversed many hard-won gains. The Young African Innovators for Health in Africa Award offers an exceptional opportunity to harness the ingenuity of African youth to find locally-tailored solutions that will help our communities gain better access to health products and services. affordable and quality.”

The Prize provides the four winners with financial support totaling $90,000 to further develop their innovations, as well as a three-month mentorship program with business leaders and strategic advice on intellectual property rights provided by one of the best law firms in Africa.

“This program offers young African health innovators the opportunity to learn from global experts in business, media and law to scale their innovations, join a growing community of entrepreneurs in health and strengthen the health ecosystem on the continent so that Africa’s greatest health challenges can be addressed“said Yacine Djibo, Director and Founder of Speak Up Africa, as part of a reflection on the importance of the Prize.

Conrad Tankou, CEO of GICMed and winner of the first edition of the Prize, says: “The Award program allowed me to identify the strengths and weaknesses of my business and helped me improve my business model in order to attract investors, develop my network and successfully expand my activities. to new areas.”

This year, applicants must be between the ages of 21 and 35 inclusive and be able to demonstrate that they have developed a minimum viable health product or service, or are currently developing such a product or service, with potential for growth and may contribute to the achievement of Universal Health Coverage.

Unlike the first edition of the Prize, four winners, a man and a woman will receive the first prize, the same for the second prize, which will guarantee greater equality between the sexes and constitute the foundation of Universal Health Coverage where no one is left behind.

Detailed information on the Prize, including eligibility criteria for this year’s theme, can be found at: www.africayounginnovatorsforhealth.org.

Applications are open from May 22, 2023 to July 25, 2023.



Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) pour Speak up Africa.

About the Prize

Launched in 2021, the Young African Innovators Prize for Health in Africa aims to support young entrepreneurs in the health sector in Africa by offering them financial opportunities and multifaceted support to develop their entrepreneurial ideas.

The second edition of the Young African Innovators Prize for Health in Africa is supported by: AMREF Health Africa, Forum Galien Afrique, Geneva Health Forum, Global Health Technologies Coalition (GHTC), IntraHealth International, African Intellectual Property Organization (OAPI) , Women In Global Health, Adams & Adams. Media partners Africa News Agency, REMAPSEN, Africa.com, Scienceactu and Maddyness. with a series of high-level jury members and mentors with varied backgrounds, including Professor Awa Marie Coll Seck, Minister of State of Senegal and Chair of the Forum Galien Afrique Scientific Committee, Dr Ibrahima Socé Fall, Director of Diseases Neglected Tropicals at the World Health Organization, Jean-Philibert Nsengimana, Chief Digital Advisor for Africa CDC, and Pier Spinazze, Venture Capitalist at Launch Africa Ventures.

Contacts presse

Maelle Ba, Speak Up Africa

Responsible for the communication

[email protected]

Ana Maria Nia

Deputy Communications Director, FIIM

[email protected]

Visit: https://africayounginnovatorsforhealth.org/

Follow us on social media and join the conversation via #YoungInnovators4Health

Twitter : @IFPMA @SpeakUpAfrica1

Facebook : @SpeakUpAfrica

Note to editors

About the organizers:

FIIM represents more than 90 innovative pharmaceutical companies and associations worldwide. Our industry’s nearly three million employees discover, develop and deliver medicines and vaccines that advance global health. Based in Geneva, IFPMA maintains official relations with the United Nations and puts its expertise at the service of the global health community to help it improve the lives of people everywhere. For more information, visit ifpma.org.

Speak Up Africa is a political action and advocacy group dedicated to catalyzing leadership, enabling policy change and increasing awareness of sustainable development in Africa. Through its platforms and networks, and with the help of its partners, Speak Up Africa ensures that policy makers meet with actors on the ground, that solutions are presented and that each stakeholder – citizens, community groups civil society, international donors, business leaders, etc. – critically contributes to the dialogue and strives to develop concrete action plans for public health and sustainable development.

The post IFPMA and Speak Up Africa launch 2nd edition of their flagship program which aims to support young African health innovators on the continent appeared first on African Media Agency.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)