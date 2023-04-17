Ikea turns 80 and unveils new collection at Design Week – Lombardy

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, 17 APR – It celebrates its 80 years of Ikea history and, in the exceptional setting of the Milan Design Week, unveils the first pieces of the new Nytillverkad collection: a tribute to the brand’s iconic style. The items in the new line will be available in stores from July 2023.



“In the last 80 years we have designed many items of furniture capable of combining functionality and aesthetics – explains the managing director of Ikea of ​​Sweden, Fredrika Inger – and this is why we are curious to explore our past”. With Nytillverkad, “we are returning to the future once again”.



This is, for example, Lövet, launched for the first time in 1956, which in the Nytillverkad version will be called Lövbacken, will have an ash veneered top and will be available in new colours. Also present in the new collection is the iconic Krypkornell motif by Swedish textile product designer, Sven Fristedt, first launched in 1980, with the name Bladhult as a motif on a cover for the Klippan sofa: the patterned print is now available on bedding, kitchen accessories, pre-cut fabrics and cushion covers. “Strong, colorful and fun”, as defined by the creative leader of the collection in Ikea Sweden, Karin Gustavsson, Nytillverkad also includes the Domsten stool, with a pine top and metal legs in contemporary colours, inspired by the Jerry stool designed by Karin Mobring . Also part of the collection is the Bondskäret coat stand, a modern reinterpretation of the Smed coat stand, originally developed by designer Rutger Andersson.



For the design manager of Ikea Sweden, Johan Ejdemo, "the simplicity of the design, its style and the way it simplifies everyday life are the elements that make this collection so special".


