Source: Securities Times

Securities Times reporter Zhang Shuxian Zhuo Yong

The Spring Festival of the Year of the Rabbit is approaching, and the taste of the year is getting stronger and stronger. The “Spring Festival stalls” that the catering industry has “missed” for three years have also ushered in fireworks. The reservations for New Year’s Eve dinners are canceled first and then rebooked. The prefabricated vegetable market is also heating up significantly.

The popularity of New Year’s Eve dinner reservations means that the catering industry will use the “Spring Festival stalls” to kick off the recovery. At present, the catering industry is gearing up for a big fight.

New Year’s Eve dinner reservations are booming

Catering industry regains momentum

The Spring Festival of the Year of the Rabbit is approaching. As the peak of the epidemic infection has passed in various places, the New Year’s Eve dinner market has picked up strongly and regained its fireworks. A reporter from the Securities Times found that many restaurants are fully booked for New Year’s Eve dinners.

“At present, customers still call every day to ask if there are any refunds and if there are still vacancies.” Lu Yaming, general manager of Lubolang Restaurant, a time-honored restaurant located in Shanghai Yuyuan, said in an interview with a reporter from the Securities Times.

Lu Yaming told reporters that the reservations for the New Year’s Eve dinner were fully booked in March and April last year. “This year is different from previous years. When the epidemic peaked in mid-December last year, the fully booked New Year’s Eve dinner was cancelled. One of them, but a week later, the canceled New Year’s Eve dinner was reordered again, and it was quickly booked.”

At noon, Yongfu XiaoxianLujiazuiThe central store was packed. Lu Desheng, general manager of the Pudong Lujiazui branch of Shanghai Yongfu Xiaoxian Catering Management Co., Ltd., told reporters that the two batches of New Year’s Eve dinners were fully booked a month ago.

“When the infection peaked in mid-December last year, I was worried that there would be a large number of unsubscriptions. At that time, I planned to launch pre-made dishes. Later, only one or two tables were unsubscribed, and they were quickly replaced, so the pre-made dishes business was cancelled. After all, our kind Packing the dishes back home is not as good as dining in the store.” Lu Desheng told reporters.

During the interview, the reporter learned that many restaurants that provide dine-in meals for the New Year’s Eve said that “the recovery is faster than expected.” Tian Lianglei, deputy general manager of the Pudong branch of Shanghai Xihe Huangting Catering Management Co., Ltd., told reporters that the New Year’s Eve dinner was fully booked last month. Although the unsubscribe rate was about 10% at the peak of the infection, as the passenger flow resumed, unsubscribe The New Year’s Eve dinner was fully booked in time.

There are also some restaurants that are still making reservations for the New Year’s Eve dinner, but there are not many left. At the entrance of a restaurant in Shanghai, the staff told reporters that the first time slot was fully booked, and there were still a few tables left in the second time slot.

Guangzhou RestaurantThe relevant person in charge told reporters that as the Spring Festival approached, the private rooms for the New Year’s Eve dinner reservations of Guangzhou Restaurant Group’s catering brands, including Guangzhou Restaurant, Tao Taoju, Tianjipin, Xingyue City, etc., were fully booked, and there were not many seats left in the lobby.

As of January 16, the search volume of the keyword “New Year’s Eve Restaurant” on Dianping has increased by 169% week-on-week. Meituan data also shows that since January, online orders for Spring Festival-themed dine-in set meals such as “New Year’s Eve” and “Reunion Dinner” have increased by 202% month-on-month.

“New Year’s Eve dinner is the most important meal of the year for Chinese people, and it is also a reunion dinner for family members. The popularity of reservations represents the recovery of the catering industry through the “Spring Festival stalls.”” Lao Guoling, director of the E-commerce Research Center of Shanghai University of Finance and Economics Said in an interview with reporters.

New Year’s Eve dinner prepared dishes sell well

Spring Festival is the peak of consumption

In addition to the rapid recovery of the dine-in market for New Year’s Eve dinners, increasingly mature prepared dishes have gradually become the protagonists on the family New Year’s Eve dinner table.

Lubolang is also selling pre-made dishes for the New Year’s Eve dinner, but it has already posted the words “sold out”.

“Our New Year’s Eve dinner pre-made dishes were all sold out a week before the Spring Festival.” Lu Yaming told reporters that this year, the pre-made dishes were obviously sold out. “Thousands of sets have been sold out.”

On major fresh food platforms, pre-made dishes for New Year’s Eve dinner are also selling well. The reporter browsed the major fresh food e-commerce platforms and found that the New Year’s Eve dinner was set up in a separate area, and the dishes were all kinds of pre-made dishes, including seafood set meals, Buddha jumping over the wall, lion head, squirrel fish, Dongpo elbow, preserved meat and other festivals Festive dish.

“Although we can now go to restaurants to have dinner together, pre-made dishes will still be the protagonist on the New Year’s Eve dinner table.” Tian Xin, general manager of Hema 3R Commodity Center, said. According to Hema market research data, more than 50% of users will use pre-made dishes this year. In Beijing, Shanghai and other fast-paced first- and second-tier cities, the “serving rate” of pre-made dishes is even higher.

Dingdong Maicai, another fresh food e-commerce platform, also launched a special reservation area for “New Year’s Eve dinner pre-made dishes”. According to official data, in the first week after the end of New Year’s Day, the pre-made New Year’s Eve dinner reservations on the platform ushered in the first peak. Last year, Dingdong Maicai’s sales of dishes related to the New Year’s Eve dinner increased by 500%.

According to Ou Houxi, the person in charge of prepared dishes at Dingdong Maicai, in the past, the peak booking time for New Year’s Eve dinners was usually a week before the Spring Festival, but this year it was brought forward by more than half a month. It is reported that Dingdong Maicai’s prefabricated dishes such as whole king crab three meals, baked Boston lobster with cheese, and fried breaded crab with a unit price of about 1,000 yuan can sell 5,000 copies in a single day. Nearly 20,000 tables of the New Year’s New Year’s Vegetables gift box series, which are co-operated with brand restaurants such as restaurants, have been sold since their launch.

Prefabricated dishes are also popular on JD.com. According to the data provided by JD.com, this year’s New Year’s Day, Chinese-style cooked food increased by 4.5 times, Western-style cooked food gift boxes increased by 4 times, frozen semi-finished products increased by 2 times, and semi-finished clean vegetables increased by 50%. In addition, the Douyin e-commerce platform also launched more than 4,000 pre-made dishes for the New Year’s Eve during this year’s New Year’s Festival. It is reported that from December 28, 2022 to January 7, 2023, the sales of pre-made New Year’s Eve dishes on Douyin e-commerce increased by 248% compared with the same period last year.

“This year’s New Year’s Day, the sales of Xibei-related products through online channels alone have grown by 40% year-on-year, and the overall sales are even more impressive.” The relevant person in charge of Xibei Catering Group told reporters that this year’s Xibei New Year’s Day activities For a period of one month, more than ten types of New Year gift boxes were launched, including a variety of pre-made vegetable gift boxes. The person in charge also observed that more silver-haired people have joined the army of prepared dishes.

“In the domestic market, the Spring Festival is still the peak consumption of prepared dishes.” Wen Zhihong, an expert in the chain operation industry and general manager of Hehong Consulting, said.

The catering industry will release a strong momentum

Add fuel to consumption recovery

Suspension of dine-in meals, reduced passenger flow, and blocked supply chains… The three-year epidemic has caused the catering industry to suffer a severe setback. Since the end of last year, as various places have passed the peak of the epidemic and the frequency of residents dining out has increased, the catering industry has gradually returned to its previous “fireworks”.

Since the Shanghai Yuyuan Lantern Festival was held on December 26, 2022, the passenger flow of offline restaurants has increased significantly. Lu Yaming told reporters that he estimated that since the Lantern Festival began, the total customer flow in the store has increased by about three times compared with that before the Lantern Festival, especially on weekends and weekdays. There is an endless stream of customers who come to the garden to enjoy the lanterns. From the very beginning, there were people queuing up at the door of the store, and the first round was full at 5 o’clock, and the consumer market is indeed recovering.”

It is also a century-old shop located in Yu Garden, Shanghai. The Nanxiang steamed bun shop in Yu Garden has been crowded recently. Many customers come to taste the new year’s new product – pink buns. “Our Chinese New Year rabbit buns are very popular with customers. Some people have not bought them for two days in a row. Basically, they are sold out every morning.” Co-general manager of Yuyuan Nanxiang Mantou Store, Nanxiang Xiaolong Production Skills Said You Yumin, the sixth generation inheritor of intangible cultural heritage.

In Shenzhen, long queues have become a common phenomenon in Cantonese-style teahouses recently. Not only is the lobby full of waiting customers, but the queue stretches outside the door.

According to Tian Lianglei’s observation, since the end of December last year, the passenger flow of the catering industry has rebounded significantly, which is basically the same as that of the same period of the previous year, and is almost the same as that of 2019.

After three years of the epidemic, people in the catering industry are looking forward to a strong recovery of the catering industry in 2023. “After the optimization of the epidemic prevention and control policy, the recovery of catering is indeed very strong. This is a good start.” Tian Lianglei is looking forward to a big effort in 2023.

In order to help the recovery of the catering industry, many places have issued special consumption coupons for catering. Among them, Hangzhou will issue a total of 20 million yuan of “Prosperous Chinese New Year” Hangzhou catering special coupons from January 16; Dongguan will issue “Tesco Dongguan” 5 million Chinese New Year catering coupons from January 16; Chaoyang District, Beijing Starting from January 14, United Meituan will distribute catering consumption coupons totaling 10 million yuan in four rounds.

When the catering industry suffered a severe setback, the government supplemented with temporary incentive measures such as issuing consumer vouchers, which can actively stimulate consumption and help the catering industry recover quickly. Lao Guoling told reporters that as an important means of stimulating consumption, 1 yuan consumption voucher will bring 3.5 yuan of new consumption. All localities seized the Spring Festival holiday and issued special consumption coupons for catering, which is a good time window, which will play a role in promoting the recovery of catering consumption after the epidemic and helping the recovery of the catering industry that has been greatly affected by the epidemic.

“More importantly, the recovery of catering also represents the return of urban fireworks, as well as the recovery of related markets in the upstream and downstream of catering.” Lao Guoling said.

In Lao Guoling’s view, efforts to expand domestic demand and give full play to the basic role of consumption are inseparable from the contribution of the catering industry, which is a basic rigid demand industry. “If you compare the entire catering industry to a spring, the spring has been pressed to the bottom in the past three years. In 2023, the rebound of this spring will release powerful kinetic energy,” she said.

