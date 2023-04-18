Authorities have the technical and operational capacity to respond to fires nationwide – Diario La Página

The Government remains attentive to emergencies that may originate in different areas, one of them, fires. The Fire Department has increased its capacity and operability, since the center of all action is to protect the life of the population. This year, attention to fires, on a national scale, has increased.

“We have 2,435 fires (overall) from January 1 to April 17”informed the director of the Fire Department, Baltazar Solano, mentioning that the attention to these is a sample of the capacity that the institution has reached, while calling on Salvadorans to avoid practices that endanger life itself and environment.

«One cause of forest or brush fires is throwing a cigarette butt; second, give fire for hunting animals; third, people who extract honey. Another cause is the burning of garbage. That should be reported.”Solano emphasized.

The official also mentioned that there are causes of forest and brush fires that are not intentional, such as burning stubble, a practice that is not correct and should be avoided.

Of the 2,435 fires, 1,660 are in brush; 216 foresters; 101 in garbage cans; 320 structural; and 138 in vehicles. The Fire Director also explained that there is a 7.5% reduction in affected hectares, since last year there were 8,785 and in the current year there are 8,125.

The Fire Department continues to provide the response that the population needs, thanks to the vision of President Bukele to increase capacity. The institution went from having 325 firefighters to 1,250, which allows immediate reaction when required. An example of this is the attention to the fire in a garbage dump in Suchitoto, in Cuscatlán, in which 100 firefighters intervened.

EQUIPPED HOSTELS

The director of Shelters, Josué García, highlighted for his part that the Government of President Bukele has shelters to protect the population in case of emergencies. «The shelters are enabled not only for natural phenomena but also for anthropic ones»he added.