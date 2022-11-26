Home News Illness on holiday in Egypt, chef Maurizio Baratto dies
Illness on holiday in Egypt, chef Maurizio Baratto dies

In Treviso he was best known for the Teatro del Pane, a laboratory where art mixes with gastronomy. Professionally, he was the founder and owner of Cocos Catering “Cucina per te”, a company based in Dosson di Casier specializing in catering for private jets. Maurizio Baratto, 61, was a well-known chef in the city: he died suddenly at the age of 61 while on holiday in Egypt, in Marsa Alam.

The news was given by the Foreign Ministry to family members on Wednesday 23 November: according to what has been reconstructed, Baratto would have felt ill after a bath. Transported to the hospital, there was nothing they could do for him.

Maurizio Baratto leaves behind a son and four brothers. He would have retired next year. It will take a couple of weeks to bring the body back to Italy and organize the funeral.

