In Treviso he was best known for the Teatro del Pane, a laboratory where art mixes with gastronomy. Professionally, he was the founder and owner of Cocos Catering “Cucina per te”, a company based in Dosson di Casier specializing in catering for private jets. Maurizio Baratto, 61, was a well-known chef in the city: he died suddenly at the age of 61 while on holiday in Egypt, in Marsa Alam.

The news was given by the Foreign Ministry to family members on Wednesday 23 November: according to what has been reconstructed, Baratto would have felt ill after a bath. Transported to the hospital, there was nothing they could do for him.

Maurizio Baratto leaves behind a son and four brothers. He would have retired next year. It will take a couple of weeks to bring the body back to Italy and organize the funeral.