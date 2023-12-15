Images of Sergio Carlo’s villa

The 7Palms Group Unveils Innovative Aircraft Hotel Project in the Dominican Republic

In a groundbreaking announcement, the 7Palms Group presented a visionary aircraft hotel construction project with luxury villas during a press conference held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton hotel in the capital on Thursday, December 14th.

The project entails the relocation and transformation of three aircraft to the mountains of the city of Miches, under the architectural design of prominent architect Carlos Martínez. The innovative concept integrates the planes into the stunning natural environment of mountains, beaches, and lagoons, creating a one-of-a-kind lodging experience.

Dubbed VOLAVILLE, the project will serve as a key driver in transforming tourism in the Dominican Republic, elevating the country’s global position in the industry. The hidden gem of Miches is set to become a focal point for luxury travel with the introduction of this unique concept.

7Palms NIGTH, an intimate event with the media, shed light on the aspirations of the 7Palms brand, which encompasses real estate, residential, commercial, and tourist projects in the Dominican Republic. The vision for VOLAVILLE was born from the innovative spirit of the Manzano brothers, Carlos Bernardo and Carlos Rafael, CEOs of the 7Palms Group, along with the support of businessman, communicator, and influencer Sergio Carlo.

The Manzano brothers emphasized that the project and the company’s success are deeply rooted in values such as responsibility, honesty, continuous studies, hard work, and a passion for entrepreneurship. With a 22-year history in real estate, automotive industries, and import/export from Asia, the United States, and the Caribbean, they have made a significant impact on the business world.

Moreover, the 7Palms group has established a unique business model with the ability to connect multicultural human networks, generating direct benefits for companies, professionals, and workers in the Dominican Republic and in over 10 cities worldwide. The company’s commitment to delivering projects on time and with excellent quality has solidified their reputation in the industry.

The unveiling of VOLAVILLE is expected to not only transform tourism in the Dominican Republic but also bolster the economy of Miches, attracting investors and tourists from around the world. The project signifies a new era for luxury travel and sustainable development in the region.

As the 7Palms Group continues to push the boundaries of innovation and excellence, VOLAVILLE represents a bold new chapter in the story of tourism and hospitality in the Dominican Republic.

