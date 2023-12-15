‘The canoe gets wet’: this is the story behind the popular December song – People – Culture

Popular vallenato song ‘Se le Moja la Canoa’: history and lyrics

‘Se le Moja la Canoa’ is a popular vallenato song, which is played throughout Colombia, especially in the month of December, and which for years has captured the attention of many people. Its performers, Los Embajadores del Vallenato, published the song in 1995, and since then, it has become a must-listen during traditional festivities like Christmas and New Year’s.

The story behind the song traces back to a true story, which lead one of the authors, Iván Calderón, to pen down the lyrics. The song revolves around the humorous depiction of a drunk man acting in a peculiar manner, despite being well-dressed and serious while sober. The catchy tune and witty lyrics make it an instant vallenato classic.

It is clear that some variations and interpretations of the story exist, with some suggesting that the song was inspired by a fictional character. This other version argues that the song was based on a character called “El Santo Cachón,” popular in the 1970s. However, this theory is challenged by the fact that “Santo Cachón” had his own song in the same genre, making it unlikely that they wrote two songs about the same character.

The popularity and timeless appeal of ‘Se le Moja la Canoa’ are undeniable, and it remains a favorite among fans of vallenato music. The comical and entertaining nature of the song continues to captivate audiences even today.

