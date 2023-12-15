Dollar News: Mixed Outlook for Peso as Markets React to Latest Economic Data

The price of the dollar this Friday, December 15 is providing good news for Mexicans, as the currency is trading stronger against the Mexican peso. According to Mi Bolsillo, the dollar is on the rise after the Federal Reserve’s decision and today it is up to Banxico to determine its value.

Yesterday, Thursday, December 14, LA NACION reported that the dollar was trading at a certain rate against the Mexican peso, while Investing.com Mexico showed how the currency was moving in the country after the decision of the Fed.

EL INFORMADOR also reported on the price of the dollar, indicating that the Mexican peso was weakening against the dollar. Today, December 13, FXStreet Spanish site showed that the peso fell sharply and marked a two-day low against the US dollar.

As the value of the dollar continues to fluctuate, it is important for Mexicans to stay informed about how this impacts their finances and the economy as a whole. It will be crucial to keep an eye on further developments and the decisions of Banxico in the coming days.

