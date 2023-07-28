Home » Implementation of the share buyback program approved on 15 May 2023 by the General Meeting of Shareholders
News

Implementation of the share buyback program approved on 15 May 2023 by the General Meeting of Shareholders

by admin
Implementation of the share buyback program approved on 15 May 2023 by the General Meeting of Shareholders

Implementation of the share buyback program approved on 15 May 2023
by the General Meeting of Shareholders

Paris, July 282023 – As part of the implementation, decided by the Board of Directors at its meeting on 25 July 2023, of the share buyback
program authorized by the Combined General Meeting of Shareholders of 15 May 2023, the Company’s priorities in the area of capital allocation and the return of value to shareholders include the
continuation, in the second half of 2023, of share repurchases with a view to their cancellation up to 2% of the share capital per year subject to market conditions.

See also  Thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping's important instructions, keep the soil and have responsibilities

You may also like

Decclesiis projects strong support for the productive sector...

The National Flag is Beautiful: Children Sing at...

Max Verstappen took pole in Belgium, but will...

The Union Gurten is going into the 10th...

Mansehra: Tourists’ car fell into a ditch, 9...

Cubans Express Indignation as U.S. Embassy in Havana...

Elder Dayán dared to sing the salsa ‘Amor...

Robert Habeck’s Ministry of Economics wants to reinvent...

An alarmingly rapid increase in hepatitis in Balochistan

The computers

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy