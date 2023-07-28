Implementation of the share buyback program approved on 15 May 2023

by the General Meeting of Shareholders

Paris, July 282023 – As part of the implementation, decided by the Board of Directors at its meeting on 25 July 2023, of the share buyback

program authorized by the Combined General Meeting of Shareholders of 15 May 2023, the Company’s priorities in the area of capital allocation and the return of value to shareholders include the

continuation, in the second half of 2023, of share repurchases with a view to their cancellation up to 2% of the share capital per year subject to market conditions.

