Nanjing University Emphasizes Theme Education to Achieve Goals

Nanjing University has been successfully implementing the theme education initiative by focusing on the core values of “learning ideas, strengthening the party spirit, emphasizing practice, and making new achievements.” The university has emphasized the integration of learning, thinking, and practice, while maintaining the unity of knowledge, belief, and action. This comprehensive approach has helped in effectively implementing the theme education, ensuring that it is deeply embedded in the hearts, hands, and shoulders of the university community.

To commemorate the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, Nanjing University organized a flag-raising ceremony at Datuping Square on the Gulou Campus. During the ceremony, teachers and students raised their right fists and made a solemn pledge, “Please rest assured that the party will strengthen the country.” This represents the university’s commitment to the theme education at its core.

Nanjing University has actively engaged in in-depth lectures, reading classes, and collective study sessions as part of the theme education. The university’s leadership team has received special topics and invited experts and scholars to give special reports. Secretary of the school’s party committee, Tan Tieniu, has personally delivered lectures on ideological and political courses to freshmen, guiding young students to strengthen their morale, confidence, beliefs, and values.

The university has also focused on addressing development challenges through extensive research. Tan Tieniu and President Tan Zhemin led a delegation from Nanjing University to conduct research and exchanges with prestigious institutions such as Peking University, Tsinghua University, Renmin University of China, and Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics. They shared experiences, answered questions, and learned from each other to deepen and solidify the theme education.

Based on extensive research seminars and discussions involving thousands of people within the university community, Nanjing University plans to launch the implementation of the “Strive for Action” in 2023. This initiative aims to provide intellectual support and guidance for the development of theme education by reinforcing theoretical learning, investigation and research, development promotion, inspection, and rectification. The school party committee will delve into 20 precise “small cuts” to investigate and rectify problems at a deep level.

In addition, the school’s leaders have actively conducted on-the-spot investigations in various departments to discuss and exchange ideas with teachers, students, and staff members. This process has facilitated the identification of problems and difficulties, creating an atmosphere of openness, truth, and constructive suggestions.

Nanjing University has demonstrated the power of practice by designing the “Lighthouse Project” to address students’ concerns regarding academic career planning. By involving alumni and experts and utilizing resources from within and outside the university, the project aims to empower students and meet their needs effectively.

Furthermore, the university’s commitment to research has been evident in its efforts to tackle significant issues. Nanjing University has dedicated its scientific research to serve the country, with a focus on addressing critical challenges. Recent breakthroughs have been achieved in the study of exciton topological order in electron-hole associated systems, leading to publication in the esteemed scientific journal “Nature.”

By implementing the theme education initiative with the slogan “strive for action,” Nanjing University aims to strengthen unity, motivation, and execution. The university seeks to seize opportunities, meet the expectations of the party and the country, serve society and the people, and contribute to the modernization of China with its unique style.