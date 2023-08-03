Home » Intrauma Spa / Ministry of Health
Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. IIIQ no. 3911/2023 of 06.20.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 2688/2023 proposed by Intrauma Spa against Puglia Region, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference on Relations Between State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, and towards the Local Health Authority of Bari, the Local Health Authority of Barletta-Andria-Trani, the Local Health Authority of Brindisi, the Local Health Authority of Foggia , Local Health Authority of Lecce, Local Health Authority of Taranto, University Hospital of the United Hospitals of Foggia, University of Foggia, University Hospital of the Policlinico Consortium of Bari, Irccs “Saverio De Bellis”, Cancer Institute “Giovanni Paolo Ii” Irccs ,

Attachments:

Intrauma Spa c Ministry of Health -Lazio TAR Order Section III Quater n 3911 of 20062023.zip (ZIP 2.65 Mb)

