Since 1949, the commemoration of World Energy Day began, in order to promote the use of alternative resources and reduce the impact of non-renewable energies, taking into account that renewable energy is a fundamental piece to curb climate change, avoiding The increase in temperature on the planet, which entails a great risk for people, animals and other forms of life that inhabit the earth, for example, could lead to more intense storms or increases in drought.

The path towards a transformation of the decarbonized economy is clear and reinforced by many governments and multilateral entities. In the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, renewable energies contribute 33% of the total energy supply, a number much higher than the global average (13%), thus achieving that Latam has the best and cleanest energy mix in the world. everyone. Additionally, the costs of energy production through renewable energy are much cheaper, compared to other sources. The transformation of the energy matrix towards a more sustainable system is very important in order to increase well-being. Today, more than 80% of the energy generated is from non-renewable sources, such as oil, coal, among others.

According to Kristin Dietrich, Director of the Master’s Degree in Renewable Energies at the International University of Valencia (VIU), environmental well-being has a direct impact on the labor market, understanding that this relationship varies depending on the country, and it is even expected that by 2030 the energy transformation it will achieve an increase in employability of almost 10.5%, which directly benefits the economy of the countries; likewise, the new generations play a fundamental role in this transition as they allow the projects and dynamics that are built around it to be promoted. Right now, 71% of young people affirm their will to actively participate in the change.

Part of the participation of the new generations and the involvement as a society in such an important transformation, comes from education to generate awareness and understanding of the repercussions of renewable energies. According to the latest report from the United Nations Environment Program, up to now every third person on the planet does not have access to energy, which also generates a point of awareness to continue working and contributing to this transformation making significant progress.

Educational institutions such as the VIU understand this transition and for this reason, they are looking to contribute not only to the environment, but also to the economies of the countries, and that is why they decide to create new master’s degrees that are undoubtedly part of these new programs. that arise as a need from the current situation, among them, the Master’s Degree in Renewable Energies is focused on teaching the energy system, the most used Renewable Energy technologies and their management, the Master’s Degree in Environmental Management Engineering that focuses in teaching to identify, prevent, manage and clean up the contamination of the different environmental elements and the Master’s Degree in Circular Economy and Sustainable Development to obtain theoretical-practical knowledge to have a global and transversal vision of all the most important areas and sectors of application of the Circular Economy and Sustainable Development.

Finally, the expert from the International University of Valencia stands out. “Mitigating the effects of climate change entail great opportunities, not only transforming economies into green economies but also creating jobs”, which is why it is important to have transformative thinking that is focused on caring for the environment.