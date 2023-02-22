Home Sports Hawks, Landry Fields speaking: Our record is not acceptable compared to the potential of the group
Sports

Hawks, Landry Fields speaking: Our record is not acceptable compared to the potential of the group

by admin
Hawks, Landry Fields speaking: Our record is not acceptable compared to the potential of the group

Atlanta Hawks GM Landry Fields met i media following the firing of Nate McMillan.

Fields said he has been thinking about a bench change for some time.

“This was solely my decision. The players weren’t responding properly to the coach’s voice. And it certainly didn’t look like the trajectory was about to change to our advantage (losses to Hornets and Knicks before the break).”

“We can improve a lot, I think this is a very talented roster. And looking at our record, it’s not acceptable compared to the potential of this group. That’s why we changed and we’re trying to move up the level.”

The Hawks are 8th in the East with 29 wins in 59 games.

“As far as the new coach is concerned, our goals and values ​​are clear. And the choice of players also takes place in line with the same principles”.

The GM also confirmed Snyder’s name among the candidates to succeed McMillan. He didn’t comment on the others because they are all under contract with other teams.

See also  Bernhard Langer, at 64 the oldest in the Augusta Masters competition

You may also like

Purdue And Zach Edey Have Defied Expectations Again....

Accrington Stanley 0-2 Bolton Wanderers: Trotters head to...

Champions: Leipzig-Manchester City 1-1 – Football

Qatar Open: Andy Murray beats Alexander Zverev to...

“Then I’ll call them, I’ll show them how...

Onana-Dzeko, dispute in Inter Porto. “Shut up and...

VALLEY INTRASCA MARATHON | Sportdimontagna.com

Noah Song discharged by Navy, will report to...

Tenways presents the new CGO600 Pro e-bike –...

Trial of the Alvia | Relatives of victims...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy