Atlanta Hawks GM Landry Fields met i media following the firing of Nate McMillan.

Fields said he has been thinking about a bench change for some time.

“This was solely my decision. The players weren’t responding properly to the coach’s voice. And it certainly didn’t look like the trajectory was about to change to our advantage (losses to Hornets and Knicks before the break).”

“We can improve a lot, I think this is a very talented roster. And looking at our record, it’s not acceptable compared to the potential of this group. That’s why we changed and we’re trying to move up the level.”

The Hawks are 8th in the East with 29 wins in 59 games.

“As far as the new coach is concerned, our goals and values ​​are clear. And the choice of players also takes place in line with the same principles”.

The GM also confirmed Snyder’s name among the candidates to succeed McMillan. He didn’t comment on the others because they are all under contract with other teams.