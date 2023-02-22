Home World The UN condemned Russia’s threats with nuclear weapons Info
World

by admin
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned today the Russian special operation in Ukraine as a violation of the UN Charter and international law.

Source: Anatolia/Tayfun Coskun

“We have heard threats about the possible use of nuclear weapons. The so-called use of nuclear weapons is completely unacceptable. It is high time to come back from the brinkGuterres said in his address to the UN General Assembly on the occasion of the first anniversary of the conflict in Ukraine.

Tomorrow, the General Assembly is expected to adopt a draft resolution emphasizing the need to achieve, as soon as possible, a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in accordance with the UN Charter.

Guterres described the UN Charter as “unequivocal”.

In the draft text, the UN General Assembly will once again ask Moscow to withdraw its troops and cease hostilities. Resolutions of the General Assembly are not binding but carry a certain political weight.

Russia asked UN members to vote against the “unbalanced and anti-Russian” position.

(Srna)

