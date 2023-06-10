Importance of Gandhara Tourism – Mashriq TV

The Gandhara civilization is one of the great civilizations of the world. This civilization begins with the teachings of Buddha and then it spreads to many countries of the world. There are in many areas of Pakistan, traces of Buddhist teachings and followers of Buddhism have been discovered, which were not given the importance in the past that the civilized world has preserved such ancient relics. It is used for the promotion of tourism and earns valuable foreign exchange by attracting tourists from all over the world to these relics. Buddhists from all over the world have also been attracted. Unfortunately, the statues of Buddha carved with mountains in a mountain range in Bamiyan, Afghanistan were destroyed by the first Taliban government in the “following of Mahmud Ghaznavi”. (Although these relics were present during the time of Mahmud Ghaznavi and neither the Muslim rulers who came before him nor after him thought about their destruction and vandalism) After that, the Afghan war in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Due to the reason, no special attention was paid to these relics. However, there is no doubt that the need was felt at the government level to finally pay attention to these relics discovered in different places of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. If these cultural monuments in some areas of Swat and other places are given full attention and made as a center of interest for tourists, then the tourism of Gandhara civilization in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province will attract a large number of Buddhists especially. And ordinary tourists can be attracted in general, ‘Buddhists numbering in the millions live in Japan, Korea, Thailand and other countries, and for them pilgrimage to their religious sites and ancient monuments is certainly of interest’. If not big hotels, then at least high quality restaurants can be established to promote tourism. It can play an important role in the promotion of tourism in the province by organizing the publication of pamphlets, brochures and books based on them and by running special luxury coaches from Peshawar to these places.