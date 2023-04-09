It is important for women to have this screening on a regular basis, as it can help identify breast cancer in its early stages, when it is most treatable. In this sense, carrying out a breast examination is essential for the prevention and early diagnosis of breast cancer.

Breast cancer is one of the most common diseases among women, and its early detection is key to increasing the chances of a cure. Carrying out a breast examination on a regular basis allows us to identify any anomaly in the breasts, such as lumps, skin changes or discharge from the nipples, and take appropriate measures for its treatment.

The breast exam can also help detect other breast health conditions, such as cysts or fibroadenomas. These conditions are not cancerous, but they can cause bothersome symptoms and require treatment. Early detection of these conditions allows for timely diagnosis and treatment, which can help avoid complications in the future.

A breast exam is especially important for women who have a family history of breast cancer. In these cases, regular clinical evaluation may be even more important, since the risk of developing breast cancer is higher. In these cases, the breast examination is combined with other diagnostic tests, such as mammography or MRI, to detect any abnormalities in the breasts.

A breast exam is essential for the prevention and early diagnosis of breast cancer, as well as for the detection of other health conditions in the breasts. All women, especially those with a family history of breast cancer, should undergo this evaluation periodically to detect any abnormalities and take appropriate measures for their treatment.