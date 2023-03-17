Home News Improve health post in Dipurdú, Medio San Juan
Improve health post in Dipurdú, Medio San Juan

Improve health post in Dipurdú, Medio San Juan

The International Committee of the Red Cross, ICRC, with the accompaniment of the community, renovated the facilities of the Dipurdú health post, corregimiento of the Medio San Juan municipality.

This community has been the victim in recent years of several floods and armed confrontations by illegal armed groups.

In addition to the remodeling of the health post, the ICRC donated 62 medical items of furniture and basic equipment for care. Now this health post has better access, water and spaces for consultation and procedures.

This renovation directly benefits 1,000 people and indirectly benefits another 2,500 who live in 10 nearby communities.

