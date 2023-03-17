The stylish Ford Kuga is ready to go anywhere with you. Now with a fantastic discount of up to 10,000 euros.

Roman Pataj selected and commented on the news

1. Heger is bolder in foreign policy than at home

Slovakia will send Ukraine 13 decommissioned and worthless MiG-29 aircraft for our defense. The Slovak government decided on it a day after Poland had definitively announced the same intention.

Ten of them will be from the group of machines modernized before 2008, three old ones are suitable only as a source of spare parts. In addition to them, we will also send two launchers of the KUB anti-aircraft system with the relevant equipment and missiles to the Ukrainian army. The delivery is a matter of the next few weeks, the exact date is unknown.

According to Prime Minister Eduard Heger, the government decided on this by consensus at an extraordinary meeting. That is, it was not questioned by the ministers of We are a family or OĽaNO, whose procedure was previously questioned by the chairman of the party, Igor Matovič.

In both cases, these are defensive weapon systems that will help Ukraine protect its cities from Russian airstrikes. The Kremlin spokesman has already announced that the fighter jets that Poland and Slovakia will send to Ukraine will be destroyed.

The decision was announced jointly by Prime Minister Heger and Minister of Defense Jaroslav Naď. They claim that for the latest aid we will receive 200 million euros from the European Peace Instrument, which pays for the military aid provided to Ukraine.

In addition, we have an offer from the US for military material worth 700 million dollars. What exactly, he did not want to reveal, because he does not yet have the consent of the other party. It is supposed to be a weapon system of a category that the army does not currently have. For example, one of the air defense systems that could replace the previously donated S-300 system comes into consideration.

Is it unconstitutional? Sending fighters is