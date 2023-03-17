Home Sports Ultras, the Interior Ministry on “alert” for Lazio-Rome and Italy-England: “High risk of accidents in the derby and possible revenge in the match in Naples”
Sports

Ultras, the Interior Ministry on “alert” for Lazio-Rome and Italy-England: “High risk of accidents in the derby and possible revenge in the match in Naples”

by admin
Ultras, the Interior Ministry on “alert” for Lazio-Rome and Italy-England: “High risk of accidents in the derby and possible revenge in the match in Naples”

Inside the Ministry of the Interior there is “worry” for possible “revenge” e “Account Settlements” in view of the forty days of fire that await the Keep them in mindbetween the league and the European cups, in contrast to ultra violence. Even before the stone guest arrived – Roma-Feyenoord of 20 April, emerging from the Europa League urn – the minister Matteo Piantedosi had put at the center of the debate, during the National Committee for public order and safety, the fibrillation between the organized fansministry sources explain.

There is “alert”underline the same sources, on the derby Lazio-Rome on Sunday with a risk of accidents which is defined “alto”. And Thursday the commitment of the National by Mancini a Napoli against theEngland will be another test case for thepublic orderalready put to the test on Wednesday by the match againstConcord Francoforte. In fact, the arrival of over 2000 fans of the England national team.

The air you breathe around the ultras world is heavy. The episodes of the last few months, from the facts of Arezzo until the blitz of fans of Red Star Belgrade at the Olimpico against the Romanist group of Fedaynthey alarmed security devices. Also because in the round of organized cheering, every move is followed by a countermove, a “redemption”.

And in fact, always the same sources of the Interior Ministry, speaking of “concern” during the Committee for “possible ‘revenge’ e ‘settlements of accounts’” compared to what happened from the beginning of 2023 with the involvement of various fans in “a mix of alliances e rivalry even internationally”. So in view of the 40 days of fire, they explain from the ministry, the planning of strengthened services of check and vigilance” and suggest that there will be “maximum attention” to avoid collisions and damage.

See also  The source said that the NBA and NBPA are about to reach an agreement to reduce the 10-day quarantine period for players infected with the COVID-19 virus.

Previous Article

Rome, Mourinho ironic on the elimination of Lazio: “Now UEFA will have to pay to move the cup from Rome”

You may also like

Bianco from Fiorentina hit in the face by...

New Journey, New Atmosphere——Chinese Athletics Starts New Season...

Kraft cut Granerud’s lead in Raw Air in...

Formula 1: Verstappen also sets the tone in...

VALGEROLA VERTICAL | Sportdimontagna.com

Shenzhen beats Jilin in an away game and...

How the Champions League draws went for the...

Nice qualifies for the quarter-finals by beating Sheriff...

Monopoli-Fidelis Andria: too much for those who love...

Blakeney scored 34 points, Williams 24+11, Kendia defeated...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy