Inside the Ministry of the Interior there is “worry” for possible “revenge” e “Account Settlements” in view of the forty days of fire that await the Keep them in mindbetween the league and the European cups, in contrast to ultra violence. Even before the stone guest arrived – Roma-Feyenoord of 20 April, emerging from the Europa League urn – the minister Matteo Piantedosi had put at the center of the debate, during the National Committee for public order and safety, the fibrillation between the organized fansministry sources explain.

There is “alert”underline the same sources, on the derby Lazio-Rome on Sunday with a risk of accidents which is defined “alto”. And Thursday the commitment of the National by Mancini a Napoli against theEngland will be another test case for thepublic orderalready put to the test on Wednesday by the match againstConcord Francoforte. In fact, the arrival of over 2000 fans of the England national team.

The air you breathe around the ultras world is heavy. The episodes of the last few months, from the facts of Arezzo until the blitz of fans of Red Star Belgrade at the Olimpico against the Romanist group of Fedaynthey alarmed security devices. Also because in the round of organized cheering, every move is followed by a countermove, a “redemption”.

And in fact, always the same sources of the Interior Ministry, speaking of “concern” during the Committee for “possible ‘revenge’ e ‘settlements of accounts’” compared to what happened from the beginning of 2023 with the involvement of various fans in “a mix of alliances e rivalry even internationally”. So in view of the 40 days of fire, they explain from the ministry, the planning of strengthened services of check and vigilance” and suggest that there will be “maximum attention” to avoid collisions and damage.