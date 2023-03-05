Original title: Yi Jianlian 10 points, 5 rebounds, 3 breaks and stable output Hu Jinqiu 17+17 double-teamed quagmire in the second half

On March 4th, Beijing time, the 30th round of the CBA regular season continued. The match between Zhejiang Guangsha Men’s Basketball Team and Guangdong Dongguan Dayi Men’s Basketball Team started at 19:30. One of the highlights of this game is the direct confrontation between the two generations of regular season MVP inside players Hu Jinqiu and Yi Jianlian. The Guangsha team kept the lead for most of the time, and finally won 93-90 with 3 points.

Hu Jinqiu scored 17 points, 17 rebounds, 5 blocks, 2 steals and 3 assists. Despite this, Hu Jinqiu was deeply trapped in the quagmire of the Guangdong team for a quarter and a half when the team was suppressed by chasing points in the second half. Only then were the points re-cut. Yi Jianlian played 21 minutes and scored 10 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 block and 1 assist. His average contribution to the team per minute was efficient and stable. Although due to his age, he missed the 2 minutes of crazy chasing points at the last moment, but the performance of the eldest brother has won the recognition of all fans.

The home court of the Guangsha team is the Zhuji competition area that has been frequently used in the closed competition area in the past three years. Tonight against the powerful Guangdong team, the stadium is basically full of seats. The Guangsha team played an excellent mental outlook at the beginning of the game, daring to fight hard, and very relaxed in mentality, not at all like the whole team was a little nervous when they played against the Tianjin team in the last game. As the team that reached the finals last season, the Guangsha team is currently only ranked 12th, which was unimaginable at the beginning of the season. In the last game against the Tianjin team, Hu Jinqiu chased and covered Tianjin foreign aid James in the back position, causing the opponent to lose his center of gravity and get injured, which caused a lot of controversy.

After the opening, Yi Jianlian took the lead to finish at the basket. But then the Guangsha team launched a wave of offense. Welzhe and Sun Minghui both hit three-pointers from the outside, which expanded the Guangdong team’s defensive formation even further. This allows Hu Jinqiu, who is younger and faster, to have more room to attack. Facing the big brother Yi Jianlian, Hu Jinqiu pushed forward, quickly caught it, and then turned around to shoot from the middle distance. Hu Jinqiu is basically one of the best in the 4th position in China in terms of the skill of mid-range shooting after dribbling inside. Afterwards, the Guangsha team made a quick move and hit three arrows. Although they failed to make a layup, Hu Jinqiu, the fourth player who followed up, flew up and scored a tip-up. In the first quarter, under the twin stars of Sun Minghui and Hu Jinqiu, the Guangsha team won by 12 points in a single quarter.

In the second quarter, Yi Jianlian scored a mid-range shot and easily dunked inside with the assist of Brooks. Then Welzer made a mistake and Yi Jianlian quickly cut off. Hu Mingxuan dribbled the ball to the basket and was slapped out of the baseline by Hu Jinqiu. At the end of the second quarter, Hu Jinqiu scored 4 points and grabbed 1 offensive rebound.

In the first half, Hu Jinqiu scored 12 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks and 2 steals. Yi Jianlian scored 6 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block and 1 steal.

Changing sides to fight again, the Guangdong team achieved very good results through the formation change and quickly equalized the score. Yi Jianlian completed another steal and scored a very crisp mid-range shot. The Guangdong team quickly passed, and Yi Jianlian gave it to Wang Xinkai. The latter hit a three-pointer. For Hu Jinqiu, the Guangdong team also had a more targeted defense, preventing Hu Jinqiu from getting a chance to make an easy shot. Hu Jinqiu finally got a chance to break through with the ball. There were already defensive players standing in a good position along the route, forming a double-team with the chasing players. The CCTV commentary commented: “No matter who is on the defensive end of the Guangdong team, they will resolutely encircle Hu Jinqiu, not to make you comfortable, and not to let you take an easy shot.”

In the final quarter, Yi Jianlian made two free throws after causing Cummings to foul. In order to allow Yi Jianlian to better preserve his strength, Du Feng quickly replaced him. Hu Jinqiu, who had been silent for a long time, made a foul with a back-up single and Du Runwang made two free throws. It was also his first point of the second half. Then Hu Jinqiu made another contribution on the defensive end, blocking Zhao Rui’s shot. Help the Guangsha team to stabilize the situation a little bit. In the next round, Hu Jinqiu catches the ball from the basket and makes a backhand hook, and the Guangsha team leads by 10 points!

In the end, the Guangsha team withstood the crazy counterattack of the Guangdong team, 93-90, and narrowly won by only 3 points. In the last few rounds, facing the Guangdong team's full-court press and crazy steals, the Guangsha team's performance was not up to standard, and many details of handling the ball were messed up. This also requires the soldiers of the Guangsha team to summarize and refine how to resolve the pressure of the audience while celebrating the victory of the game. (Sword wind hits the face)

