Home News Imran Khan presented to Lahore High Court for protective bail
News

Imran Khan presented to Lahore High Court for protective bail

by admin
Imran Khan presented to Lahore High Court for protective bail

Lahore: Former Prime Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan reached the High Court for protective bail in 2 cases registered in Islamabad.

Imran Khan’s car was allowed to enter the Lahore High Court.

A hearing will be held today in the Lahore High Court on the application for protective bail in 2 cases registered against Imran Khan in Islamabad. Justice Tariq Saleem Shaikh will hear the case. Chairman PTI Imran Khan will appear in the court for protective bail in 2 cases registered in Go Lala and RSi TD. Imran Khan has reached the court today without the convoy of workers.

See also  The results of the college entrance examination can be checked and filled from now on. The "professional catalog" shall prevail - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Fear in PTI of Lahore Police getting a...

Colombia proposed promoting green hydrogen to the IDB

Trump promises “quantum leap” for America

By audio they would open a new investigation...

The first anniversary of the crash of China...

Wiederkehr wants to expand the range of information...

2-day physical remand of Imran Khan’s focal person...

The curious proposal of Epa Colombia to Francia...

MDV increases prices for tickets and subscriptions from...

The Dominicans lament the “failure” of their team...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy