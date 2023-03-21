Lahore: Former Prime Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan reached the High Court for protective bail in 2 cases registered in Islamabad.

Imran Khan’s car was allowed to enter the Lahore High Court.

A hearing will be held today in the Lahore High Court on the application for protective bail in 2 cases registered against Imran Khan in Islamabad. Justice Tariq Saleem Shaikh will hear the case. Chairman PTI Imran Khan will appear in the court for protective bail in 2 cases registered in Go Lala and RSi TD. Imran Khan has reached the court today without the convoy of workers.