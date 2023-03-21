4
Lahore: Former Prime Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan reached the High Court for protective bail in 2 cases registered in Islamabad.
Imran Khan’s car was allowed to enter the Lahore High Court.
A hearing will be held today in the Lahore High Court on the application for protective bail in 2 cases registered against Imran Khan in Islamabad. Justice Tariq Saleem Shaikh will hear the case. Chairman PTI Imran Khan will appear in the court for protective bail in 2 cases registered in Go Lala and RSi TD. Imran Khan has reached the court today without the convoy of workers.
See also The results of the college entrance examination can be checked and filled from now on. The "professional catalog" shall prevail - Xinhua English.news.cn