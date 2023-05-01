Imran Khan should stop plotting, labor conditions will improve, Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz, the chief organizer of PML-N, says that Imran Khan should stop plotting, the conditions of the laborers will improve.

Web Desk: Addressing the convention on the occasion of Labor Day, Maryam Nawaz said that the Prime Minister fixed the minimum wage of 35,000 despite difficult circumstances, the minimum wage of a laborer should be 40,000 rupees.

While criticizing Chairman PTI, Maryam Nawaz said that till 2017, Pakistan was among the most successful economies, Fitna is holding rallies in the name of workers today, you should stop creating paths to power through conspiracies, the conditions of workers are fine. It will happen, today a bread of 2 rupees is 25 rupees, so who is to blame? Khan alone is not responsible, the entire gang is responsible.

The chief organizer of the Muslim League-N during the address took the opponents with open arms and said that whether they were Saqib Nisar or Faiz Hameed, they were all part of this gang, Justice Khosa said, come to me, I will remove Nawaz Sharif from the way, they want it. The election should be held soon otherwise there will be no one to win the election.

He said that Imran himself said to dissolve the assemblies on the request of General Bajwa, Saqib Nisar is still pushing hard to bring Imran, Saqib Nisar’s son has been caught taking a bribe of 12 million rupees, Saqib. Nisar, tell me that one ticket cost one crore two million, how much was it for Panama?

Maryam Nawaz said that Imran Khan goes out wearing a black bucket every day, he is ashamed as a political activist, leaders always appear with their chests lifted and do not come with a black bucket.