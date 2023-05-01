Kaleidoscope

Jose Penuela



Mayo 1, 2023 – 5:00 AM

tourist crisis

The ex-president alvaro uribe said “rrespectfully, we want to ask the Government and all political parties to consider the project that our party has presented through Senator Honorio Henríquez to strengthen tourism, which: – Brings relief for airplane gasoline – Takes away the consumption tax for a while in restaurants – Resolves the issue of VAT on hotel rates and air transport”.

National tourism Respectfully, we want to ask the Government and all political parties to consider the Project that our party has presented through Senator Honorio Henríquez to strengthen tourism, which: – Brings relief for plane gasoline… pic.twitter.com/HxiCO28bdv — Álvaro Uribe Vélez (@AlvaroUribeVel) April 30, 2023

Recorder

In front of the celebration of Labor Day, the senator of the Democratic Pole, Wilson Ariassaid: “Maybe you don’t remember, but before the Uribe government the night surcharge started at 6 pm and not 9 pm, the Sunday surcharge was 100% and there were legal benefits for young apprentices. To recover the rights of the people, this May 1 to the streets!

Maybe you don’t remember, but before the government of @AlvaroUribeVel the night surcharge began at 6 pm and not 9 pm, the Sunday surcharge was 100% and there were legal benefits for young apprentices. To recover the rights of the people, this #1Mayo to the streets! pic.twitter.com/TZuqxTSc5q — Wilson Arias (@wilsonariasc) April 29, 2023

stability messages

The senator for Radical Change, david lunaheld that “Colombia imports food, medicines and even inputs that are essential for the work of our peasants. The uncertainty of the change of cabinet has the price of the dollar skyrocketing, standing today at $4,700. It is urgent to give messages of stability to the markets”.

Colombia imports food, medicines and even inputs that are essential for the work of our peasants. The uncertainty of the change of cabinet has the price of the dollar skyrocketing, standing today at $4,700. It is urgent to give messages of stability to the markets. — David Luna (@lunadavid) April 29, 2023

Elections in Paraguay

The Conservative Senator Efrain Cepeda said “In the direction of preserving democracy, we have teamed up as delegates representing Colombia, Bolivia, Venezuela, Mexico, Argentina and Uruguay, in this important ODCA-KAS Electoral Mission. We toured voting centers in Asunción during the development of the general elections for the President, senators and representatives in Paraguay”.

In the direction of preserving democracy, we have teamed up as delegates representing Colombia, Bolivia, Venezuela, Mexico, Argentina and Uruguay, in this important ODCA-KAS Electoral Mission. At this time we tour voting centers in #Assumption during the… pic.twitter.com/k81kCmc6oi — Efrain Cepeda (@EfrainCepeda) April 30, 2023

Barranquilla won

The mayor of Barranquilla, Jaime Pumarejoheld that “The best robotics design in the world is from the young people from Barranquilla from Fundación IQ, several graduates from schools in the District. We support them on their trip to the Robotics World Cup in Dallas. Only Latin Americans in the competition, Barranquilla won! Is worth dreaming”.