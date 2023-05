It hasn’t been an easy year for the couple formed by Lukaku and Lautaro, but in the last period the two have rediscovered the feeling of the Scudetto year. When they were together on the pitch, they showed great things by scoring four goals each. And now, in the most important moment of the season, there is still time to record: LuLa is back

INTER-LAZIO 3-1: HIGHLIGHTS

Share this: Twitter

Facebook